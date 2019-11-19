'Good night everybody': Donny and Marie Osmond end Vegas residency after 1,730 shows

It is not the end of the entertainment road for Donny Osmond, 61, and his sister Marie, 60.
It is not easy to wrap up a show that has logged 1,730 performances.

On Saturday (Nov 16), Donny Osmond, 61, and his sister Marie, 60, shed tears as the curtain fell on their Las Vegas show - named after them - that had hit the commercial jackpot for the past 11 years.

Looking back over their long residency, Marie later posted online: "Well we made it over the finish line and I only limped a little."

"Last night as 'Donny and Marie', we sang together again but this time was for the last time. I'm not losing him, we are, after all, still brother and sister and I'll see him at Christmas," she wrote, with a video of their final show put up too.

"Change is a good reminder that it's the only thing in life that is consistent. But this is one of those times when it isn't easy to move forward without tears."

Marie said the residency - which was originally set up in 2008 as a six-week engagement - gave her a precious lifeline.

"I was a single mum with eight kids and a lot of baggage - along with their broken hearts to heal. Performing with Donny provided stability for my children by not travelling and for the first time I felt peace.

"I could be a mum and still do what I loved with someone I trusted, my brother Donny."

Saturday's show was a sell-out, with scalpers demanding up to four times the original price of the ticket.

The siblings performed their hit May Tomorrow Be A Perfect Day, with Donny not able to get it right from the start because his voice was overwhelmed with emotion.

Online, he posted his thanks to fans - many from around the world - for the years of patronage, ending his note with "good night everybody".

But it is not the end of the entertainment road for the pair.

In April, Donny told Entertainment Tonight: "There are so many projects we want to do individually. She's got her career, I've got my career."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Marie is expected to create a new show in Las Vegas.

