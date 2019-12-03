Goo Hara fans upset her parents will get her assets

SEOUL • The grieving has now turned to anger.

Fans, who bade farewell to South Korean singer Goo Hara, 28, last Wednesday at a wake in Seoul, are upset her parents will get a share of her assets.

Goo, who was found dead at home on Nov 24, reportedly left behind a note that contained "pessimistic" thoughts, according to the police.

If no will is discovered, the distribution of her assets will follow established laws that dictate that family members will be the beneficiaries.

Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, has an older brother.

Netizens are unhappy her parents will get a share because they divorced when Goo was young, and apparently abandoned her.

According to the allkpop portal, she moved to her aunt's house at 14 before she became a K-pop trainee.

Many fans feel that her aunt should be a beneficiary, instead of Goo's parents, whom they feel had neglected their family duties.

But they have no ill feelings towards Goo's brother.

He revealed last week that he had tried to cheer her up after the death of her close pal Sulli, 25, a singer, in October.

"I'm begging you. Please don't have any negative thoughts, don't get sick, take care of your health," he said in a text exchange with Goo.

Goo said "okay" after he added that he would be taking food to her home.

But some fans have asked everyone to stay calm, saying that Goo could have mended her relationship with her parents after she lived with her aunt.

Even if they did not repair their ties, the parents would still be devastated over the tragedy and money cannot buy peace of mind or bring back the old, happier times.

Meanwhile, another K-pop artist Mina, 26, a former member of girl group AOA, posted a cryptic message on Sunday that contained the word "murderer", reported the Koreaboo portal.

"I hope you'll see things you didn't see some day," she wrote, adding that the "murderer is supported by a large number of people. I hope this year ends soon".

Fans think that Mina is referring to cyber bullies whose targets have reportedly included Sulli and Goo.

They have since commented on Mina's post, telling her to stay strong and reminding her that she is not alone.