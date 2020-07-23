Gong Li's beach outing with husband in southern France invites compliments, and brickbats

FRANCE - Chinese actress Gong Li was recently seen out and about in France with her husband, French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, known for his electronic and new-age music.

The couple, who married last year after two years of dating, were photographed on a beach in the country's southern region. Holding hands, the two, dressed in relaxed beachwear, were also sporting masks and sunglasses.

The images of Gong Li, 55, and Jarre, 72, were quite divisive. Some commented on the sweet scene, with one extolling Gong's beauty: "Her skin is so good! It looks so delicate, and she is radiant and glowing, even in a crowd."

Others commented that the couple seemed very happy, with one writing: "When I grow older, I also want to live like this."

However, there were also brickbats: she was told not to go back to China by one, and her relationship with Jarre, her second husband, was mocked by another.

Gong Li's personal life has often made headlines. Her personal and professional relationship with Chinese director Zhang Yimou, between 1987 and 1995, was highly publicized.

In 1996, she married Singaporean tobacco tycoon Ooi Hoe Seong. They divorced after 13 years of marriage. Nine years later, in 2019, Gong married Jarre.