Golding injured doing own stunts in Snake Eyes

NEW YORK • Henry Golding did not want to rely on stuntmen for his action scenes in a new G.I. Joe spin-off movie called Snake Eyes.

Telling MTV News that director Robert Schwentke wanted raw action rather than slick computer-generated-imagery sequences, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 32, said the punishing scenes left him with a list of injuries. "I'm not going to lie - I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus like tore," said Golding who portrays ninja commando Snake Eyes.

"We have an authenticity to this, which no one will ever have seen in a G.I. Joe franchise ever. The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI."

Despite being "put through the wringer", Golding said the arduous work was necessary "to bring a real tenacity to this character and do him justice".

The movie - an origin story of Snake Eyes - also stars Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving, and is slated for an October release.

Golding, who starred in recent romantic comedy Last Christmas, also appears in Guy Ritchie's action-comedy The Gentlemen, which is scheduled to be rolled out next month in Singapore.