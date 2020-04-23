Goldie Hawn, daughter, granddaughter lead People magazine's 30th Beautiful issue

LOS ANGELES • American actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa were featured on the cover of People magazine's annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday.

It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication's most coveted honours.

"These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter and family," said People's editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, Private Benjamin (1980) star Hawn, 74, and Almost Famous (2000) actress Hudson, 41, talk about their relationship and the challenges of parenting.

"When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," said Hawn, who is in a 37-year relationship with actor Kurt Russell. "I mean, it really is."

Hudson is her daughter with ex-husband, singer Bill Hudson.

"Mom was my greatest cheerleader," Hudson told the magazine. "And it just made me think about Rani... going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence', you know?"

Rani is her 18-month-old daughter with boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, 33. She has two sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, eight, from previous relationships.

Hawn's long-term relationship with Russell, 69, has also inspired Hudson. "To live up to that is really the goal," she said.

The double issue, on newsstands tomorrow, contains 40 pages of other stars, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson, who photographed themselves for the Barefaced Beauties section.

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person to be featured on the cover of the Most Beautiful special issue in 1990. Others over the years have included five-time favourite Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce.

The feature was changed in 2018 to simply the Beautiful issue.

