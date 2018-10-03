Golden Horse nomination for Singapore director

TAIPEI • Singapore film-maker James Leong's Umbrella Diaries: The First Umbrella - on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2014 - has been nominated for Best Documentary at the Golden Horse Awards.

It is 119 minutes long and is the first part of the documentary series. Leong, who was born in Hong Kong, is the son of director Leong Po Chih, according to Apple Daily.

The nominees of the 55th Taipei Golden Horse Awards were unveiled on Monday, with veteran Chinese director Zhang Yimou's latest movie Shadow dominating the list with 12 nominations.

Zhang, who made his directorial debut with Red Sorghum in 1987, received his first Best Director nomination at the awards. Mainland Chinese directors dominated the category, with Zhang facing competition from compatriots Jiang Wen (Hidden Man), Lou Ye (The Shadow Play), Bi Gan (Long Day's Journey Into Night) and Pema Tseden (Jinpa).

Shadow was nominated in other major categories like Best Feature Film, as well as Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress for celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li respectively.

Others nominated for Best Feature Film include Dying To Survive, a surprise hit in China about a cancer patient and foreign medicines; Dear Ex; Long Day's Journey Into Night; and An Elephant Sitting Still.

Dear Ex is the only Taiwanese movie nominated for Best Feature Film. The others are from China.

It was the same situation for Best Actor, with Taiwanese Roy Chiu, who played a gay lover in Dear Ex, up against Chinese actors Deng, Duan Yihong, Xu Zheng and Peng Yuchang.

The awards ceremony will take place in Taipei on Nov 17.