Golden Globes: Tom Hanks in tears after getting lifetime achievement award

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Just like in his four-decade career, Tom Hanks took the Golden Globes stage providing some laughs before shedding tears as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

In a joking manner, he apologised for having a cold that was the "size of Merv Griffin's Jeopardy royalties". Griffin created the popular game show that first aired in 1964.

Hanks then looked at a table in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, immediately turned around, leaving some in the attendance confused.

He then turned back with tears in his eyes.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that," Hanks said to his wife Rita Wilson and his kids at the table with her. "I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

He shifted from laughs to tears throughout the rest of the speech.

"It's the cold," he said after once again becoming emotional.

A video package of clips from his decades-long career began with his guest-starring role in the 1980s television series The Love Boat.

Though the show was known for cheesy appearances by celebrities with dim star wattage, Hanks ended up becoming one of Hollywood's biggest beloved actors through an array of brilliant performances, from Big (1988) to Forrest Gump (1994).





Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes as presenter Charlize Theron looks on, in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



"It's those moments as an actor where everybody I have ever worked with has helped me get to that place," the double Oscar winner said.

"Sometimes it's three in the morning and sometimes it's 11 at night in which you just have to somehow put it all together, have faith in what the process is and go there."

Charlize Theron, who presented the award to Hanks, thanked him for her first audition for That Thing You Do!, a 1996 film he directed.

"While Tom does give us the chance to see ourselves on the screen, he also gives us something more profound," Theron said. "He presents a vision of who we can be. He saw a nervous, sweaty young actress failing to mask a panic attack and her thick South African accent. That's the kind of man he is. This is why we love Tom."

Hanks, 63, is a four-time Golden Globes winner, claiming his first for Big, in which he portrays a 13-year-old boy whose body turns into a 35-year-old man overnight after making a wish.

He also took Globes for Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump, two films that earned him Academy Awards. He was also lauded for his directing work in HBO's 2001 mini-series Band Of Brothers, which won an Emmy.

He was also given a lifetime achievement award by the American Film Institute in 2009.