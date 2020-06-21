Going to be a father again: Infernal Affairs actor Shawn Yue expecting his second child

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and his wife are expecting a second child, he announced on Father's Day (June 21).

He shared the happy news when he posted a family photo on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, in which his two-year-old son is dressed in a T-shirt which says "Best Brother".

The 38-year-old wrote: "My best Father's Day present. From here till the end of my life, it's all of you."

When asked in the comments section of his post if he and his wife, Taiwanese actress Sarah Wang, are expecting a new baby, the actor replied: "Yes."

Yue is known for his role in the Infernal Affairs film trilogy (2002 to 2003), playing a younger version of Tony Leung's character - who became a spy in the mafia.

He also starred in the romance film Love In A Puff (2010) and its sequel Love In The Buff (2012) along side Miriam Yeung.

Yue married Wang, 31, in 2017 and their son was born the next year in May.