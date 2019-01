Mona Lisa is a top draw but so is a music video by Beyonce and Jay-Z. Their video for the song Apes***, in which they perform in front of the painting, the Venus de Milo and other famous artworks in the Louvre museum in Paris, has been viewed nearly 150 million times on YouTube. It also helped the museum boost visitor numbers to a record 10.2 million last year, a Louvre spokesman said. The previous mark was 9.7 million visitors, in 2012.