Godfrey Gao's last TV drama launched on streaming platform

BEIJING • The last drama that the late actor-model Godfrey Gao acted in, We Are All Alone, premiered on Chinese online video platform iQiyi last night.

In the show, Gao is a smart lawyer who falls in love with an artist agent played by Qin Lan, who played Empress Fucha in period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018).

Gao's character is said to be as cheerful as the Canadian-Taiwanese actor himself, with him using the catchphrase, "A man can be not noble, but he must have a bottom line".

He had also played the lead in other television dramas, such as The Gravity Of A Rainbow (2019), Remembering Lichuan (2016) and Never Give Up, Dodo (2013).

Qin, 40, had praised her co-star as "warm and friendly" and said she was so shocked by the news of his death that she was speechless for a while.

She told Taiwan's Apple Daily in early December that she met him at a publicity event three days before his death. Gao died at age 35 of sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 27 last year, after collapsing during the shooting of Chinese reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang, China.

We Are All Alone also stars Hong Kong actress Kara Wai, Chinese rapper Wang Ziyi and Taiwanese actor David Wang and is adapted from a novel of the same title by Chinese author Wei Zai.

The 36-episode drama will be shown on iQiyi at 8pm from Mondays to Wednesdays.