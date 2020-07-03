Godfrey Gao's last drama pays tribute to him

The final episode of actor Godfrey Gao's last drama We Are All Alone aired on Wednesday, with an ending scene that paid tribute to the late actor.

Fans of the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model were devastated when he died unexpectedly in November last year, after he collapsed while filming Chinese variety series Chase Me. He was 35.

We Are All Alone is available in Singapore via streaming platform iQiyi (www.iq.com).

He played the romantic lead opposite Qin Lan, who is best known for her portrayal of Empress Fucha in Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018).

The final scene in the last episode was a clip of Gao looking over his shoulder and smiling as the sun sets in the background. It was set to the series' soundtrack, To Love You, by Taiwanese singer Ele Yan.

The lyrics were particularly fitting, with lines such as "Too late/ To hold you back as you're leaving".

Fans took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to share the touching scene and many said they cried watching it.

Since Gao's death, many fans have been sending flowers to his grave at Chin Pao San Cemetery in Taipei. However, the cemetery said it would stop accepting flowers on Wednesday after scammers reportedly cheated fans.

Gao's girlfriend Bella Su also thanked fans on Instagram for the flowers and the love they have shown him over these past months.