Godfrey Gao honoured in Oscars' In Memoriam segment

TAIPEI • The parents of Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao did not forget him during Chinese New Year.

Last Saturday, on the 15th day of the Chinese Year of the Rat, they were spotted at a cemetery in Taipei, along with other fans.

They had gone to pay respects to Gao, 35, who died in November last year after he collapsed during the shooting of Chinese sports reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang in China. He had reportedly worked for almost 17 hours before he collapsed, and died of a heart ailment.

On Sunday, at the Oscars ceremony, Gao was among the luminaries honoured in a In Memoriam segment.

As singer Billie Eilish performed The Beatles' poignant hit Yesterday, a montage of 59 faces, including actor Kirk Douglas and basketball great Kobe Bryant, were flashed on a screen in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

But some fans were unhappy that the In Memoriam segment did not include Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry, who died in March last year after suffering a stroke.

The last movie he appeared in was Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which clinched a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.