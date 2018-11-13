Go Ahead Quote Me

It felt like quite a gift.

ACTRESS NANCY TRAVIS on the return of the television series, Last Man Standing, one year after its cancellation

How much do I know and how much could I tell you are two very different things.

ACTOR ARMIE HAMMER on the sequel to Call Me By Your Name (2017), in which he is likely to reprise his role as Oliver

I absolutely love acting, but after 28 years of being told where to stand... and having to announce when you have to pee, it's pretty exciting to get the chance to also feel like an adult on set.

ACTRESS LISA EDELSTEIN on being a director and content creator