Go vegan to win lifetime of free tickets to Beyonce, Jay-Z shows

NEW YORK • Step up to the plate and go vegan for a month.

For doing just that, music's first couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have a tasty proposition - a contest that will give one winner a lifetime of free tickets to their shows.

Queen Bey, who announced the challenge to her 123 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, said it was in support of the Greenprint Project that promotes adopting even a partial vegan diet to limit environmental footprints.

Fans can sign up for the contest online and one will be chosen at random to win a pair of tickets annually for 30 years to concerts by Beyonce and/or Jay-Z, an estimated retail value of US$12,000 (S$16,000).

The star said she was going meatless on Mondays and eating plant-based breakfasts, while husband and rap mogul Jay-Z vowed two of his daily meals would be plant-based.

Beyonce has been vocal about embracing veganism in the past, having adopted the diet prior to her stunning May 2018 performance at the Coachella music festival one year after giving birth to twins.

She is joined by fellow singers Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande in promoting veganism, which prohibits consumption of all animal products, including meat, dairy items, eggs and honey.

Research has shown that cutting meat and dairy products can boost the planet's health by reducing farmland use and planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE