Go Soo-jung made debut on TV drama Goblin

SEOUL • She caught the eye of South Korean entertainment fans when she made her debut on hit television drama Goblin in 2016.

Actress Go Soo-jung was also cast in television drama Solomon's Perjury and she appeared in a music video for the BTS song With Seoul.

But Korean show business has lost another artist after her agency, Story J Company, revealed yesterday that Go recently died from an illness.

A private funeral on Sunday was attended by family members and friends.

The Koreaboo K-pop news portal reported that the actress died last Friday.

Her agency said, Go, 24, will always be remembered, paying tribute to her bright smile that lit up the world.

It urged fans to "wish her a safe passage".

Netizens have asked others to give the family room and time to grieve.

Noting that Go died from an illness, one person posted: "So please stop making any assumptions or speculations. Do you know (such actions) will hurt her family who still mourn her death?"

Another person called on others to respect the family's privacy, writing: "No parent should see their children die and no children should die before their parents. May she rest in peace."