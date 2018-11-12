Go on a search for baby dino around Singapore

Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) upcoming Mandarin musical invites audiences on a magical adventure with moving dinosaur fossils, an Egyptian mummy and the powers of a mysterious lunar eclipse.

Musical Taru is a localised adaptation of a South Korean hit musical of the same name. The show features dynamic dance numbers, elaborate costumes and sets and life-size puppetry that includes a 2.5m-tall T-rex fossil.

It stars Singaporean singer and actor Huang Jinglun, local veteran singer Ling Xiao and Malaysian Mandopop star Freya Lim.

Set in modern-day Singapore, the story follows three friends who find themselves in a museum as a lunar eclipse occurs. Before they know it, the exhibits around them begin to come alive and the skeleton of a baby T-rex called Taru disappears.

With the help of the friendly museum residents, the three young protagonists must journey through familiar Singapore landmarks, including Bukit Timah Hill and Changi Point, to find baby Taru.

In a press release for the musical, Taiwan-based Huang says that though he is excited about the show, he is a little concerned about having to dance.

BOOK IT / MUSICAL TARU

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: From Dec 7 to Jan 13, selected nights at 8pm and selected weekend matinees at 2pm ADMISSION: $38 to $108 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) and Resorts World Theatre box office INFO: The musical is in Mandarin with English surtitles

"Dancing will likely be my greatest challenge. For most of my performances, I rarely dance. I will require more training in this area. Nonetheless, I will give it my very best onstage to ensure everything is perfect."

He takes on the character of Da Fa in the musical, one of the friends who lead the search for Taru.

Ling, who plays the museum's comedic curator, says the theatrical role is a welcome challenge.

"In this musical, I have to act, sing and dance and this, to me, is a challenge. However, I am determined to play this role well and not let my fans down."

Produced by RWS in collaboration with Taiwan production company AMcreative and South Korea's Culture Holic, the musical premieres on Dec 7 and will run until Jan 13.

The Straits Times is running a contest for subscribers as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward loyal subscribers. Participants stand to win a set of four tickets to Musical Taru worth $312.

The contest, found on the SPH Rewards app, will run from today until Nov 26.