Go Ahead Quote Me

Actor Ben Whishaw.
Actor Ben Whishaw.
Actress Emily Mortimer.
Actress Emily Mortimer.
Composer Danny Elfman .
Composer Danny Elfman .
Published
1 hour ago

Art should be transgressive. It should push and be uncomfortable, and offer another perspective on things.

ACTOR BEN WHISHAW

I think novels are a very important aspect in sound-bite culture because, in a novel, there are grey areas and it takes a long time for a story to unfold.

ACTRESS EMILY MORTIMER on the importance of reading in today's screen-centric era

The reason is that I get preconceived ideas, which, in my experience, don't normally survive to the end.

COMPOSER DANNY ELFMAN on why he typically does not do much research before a project

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2019, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content