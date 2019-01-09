Go Ahead Quote Me

Art should be transgressive. It should push and be uncomfortable, and offer another perspective on things.

ACTOR BEN WHISHAW

I think novels are a very important aspect in sound-bite culture because, in a novel, there are grey areas and it takes a long time for a story to unfold.

ACTRESS EMILY MORTIMER on the importance of reading in today's screen-centric era

The reason is that I get preconceived ideas, which, in my experience, don't normally survive to the end.

COMPOSER DANNY ELFMAN on why he typically does not do much research before a project