I became successful in WWE by always learning and evolving. I believe that the people around me are smarter than me. Same thing in movies. I never watch playback. I never give feedback. I take feedback.

WRESTLER JOHN CENA who has branched out into acting

Hosting, yes, I do like it because I feel very comfortable around a teleprompter... Also, I have a lot of energy, so it's nice to vomit that up on stage.

ACTRESS KRISTEN BELL