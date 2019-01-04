Go Ahead Quote Me

It has come to my attention that some folks are getting harassed by some fans for not liking Aquaman. Please don't do that. Not the kind of support I want... Vice versa, it's okay to not like my film, but there's no need to attack me personally or tag me on hates.

AQUAMAN DIRECTOR JAMES WAN on reactions to his hit movie

If he really needed a home, then he has one with us. But I don't think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.

RAPPER SNOOP DOGG, on a pup called Snoop which was abandoned by its owner

My mum had breast cancer when I was 19 and I was listening to a lot of Cat Stevens at that time and this song for some reason was very helpful and effective and soothing.

EMMA STONE on seeking refuge in Where Do The Children Play (1970)