Go Ahead Quote Me

Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy? I'm not innovative in the kitchen (so I go to) Patsy's Pizza in Harlem, that has pretty much the best pizza on the whole planet.

ACTOR RYAN REYNOLDS on where he indulges during cheat days

For a really long time, I felt so misunderstood about the way I dressed, the way I talked, my attitude. They thought it was shallow. I'm so proud to be (myself) this far, but the truth is, you gave birth to me.

LADY GAGA, speaking last week at her opening show in a Las Vegas residency