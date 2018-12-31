Go Ahead Quote Me

Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life? And they are cheaters and waste your time.

SINGER BEBE REXHA, calling out an unnamed, married athlete who texted that he wanted to meet her

I've also promised myself this will be the year I finally adopt a rescued dog.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS STAR GEMMA CHAN on New Year's resolutions

Every mum will look at this and go, 'That river is my journey as a parent'.

ACTRESS SANDRA BULLOCK, whose character in Netflix film Bird Box must tackle a dangerous river escape with her two children