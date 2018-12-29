Go Ahead Quote Me

I think there's nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It's everything. And you don't change who you are inside just because you have a kid.

ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN

When you're a famous person, there's a certain degree of blankness that needs to happen so that people can project on you. Despite what you may think, people don't really want to know all that much about you. They want to imagine the best or the worst.

ACTRESS MEG RYAN

The first time didn't change my perspective. The second time, I changed everything... I changed my diet, my world, my art.

DIRECTOR SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON on her battle with colon cancer and then breast cancer