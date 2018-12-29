Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN
ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN
ACTRESS MEG RYAN
ACTRESS MEG RYAN
DIRECTOR SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON
DIRECTOR SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON
Published
18 min ago

I think there's nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It's everything. And you don't change who you are inside just because you have a kid.

ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN

When you're a famous person, there's a certain degree of blankness that needs to happen so that people can project on you. Despite what you may think, people don't really want to know all that much about you. They want to imagine the best or the worst.

ACTRESS MEG RYAN

The first time didn't change my perspective. The second time, I changed everything... I changed my diet, my world, my art.

DIRECTOR SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON on her battle with colon cancer and then breast cancer

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content