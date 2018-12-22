Go Ahead Quote Me

As a writer conveys his message through the stories and a painter through his painting, I do so with my songs.

ETHIOPIAN SINGER BETTY G on expressing herself through music

I want to focus on the solution rather than the problem. It is okay to rebuild life. We all do it since life is not linear.

ACTRESS BLANCA BLANCO on her home in Malibu, California, being destroyed by fire

I got the part and my mother didn't, which was an interesting way to start my teenage years.

STAGE ACTRESS RACHEL BAY JONES on taking part in an audition with her mother for a play at the age of 12