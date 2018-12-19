Go Ahead Quote Me

I've not changed my view. I'm a guy. I would not change my view of who I am.

ACTOR AND BODYBUILDING LEGEND ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER on his views on masculinity

I was 50 per cent hope, 50 per cent fear, but as the auditions went on, the hope ratio won out. I reckon we can make it work.

DIRECTOR HIROKAZU KORE-EDA, who speaks only Japanese, on working with non-Japanese-speaking actors

I didn't go with the intention of taking pictures for the book. I didn't know what I was taking pictures of and why, but I thought they would be useful at some point.

ACTOR RYAN GOSLING on how he got involved with the new book, Congo Stories: Battling Five Centuries Of Exploitation And Greed, which features photos taken by him in the Democratic Republic of Congo