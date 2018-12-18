Go Ahead Quote Me

KESHA
RYAN EGGOLD
MARIAH STRONGIN
I would write and pain would turn into art and the art would turn into healing and the healing turned into a record.

SINGER-SONGWRITER KESHA on her album Rainbow, the first since her legal battle with former producer Lukasz "Dr Luke" Gottwald

You're not going to save the world with a TV show, but you can be a part of the conversation.

ACTOR RYAN EGGOLD on the social issues addressed by TV series New Amsterdam, where he plays maverick physician Dr Max Goodwin

I don't go one week without talking to my family. My mum and my nana keep me grounded.

MODEL MARIAH STRONGIN on staying grounded in the industry

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 18, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
