Go Ahead Quote Me

I would write and pain would turn into art and the art would turn into healing and the healing turned into a record.

SINGER-SONGWRITER KESHA on her album Rainbow, the first since her legal battle with former producer Lukasz "Dr Luke" Gottwald

You're not going to save the world with a TV show, but you can be a part of the conversation.

ACTOR RYAN EGGOLD on the social issues addressed by TV series New Amsterdam, where he plays maverick physician Dr Max Goodwin

I don't go one week without talking to my family. My mum and my nana keep me grounded.

MODEL MARIAH STRONGIN on staying grounded in the industry