Go Ahead Quote Me

Right now, the way that America perceives beauty at times is related to plastic surgery. I don't think it's a bad thing but I don't think it's necessarily for me at this point of my life.

ACTRESS VANESSA HUDGENS on looking good in Hollywood

I'm never happy. I'm relieved. If you ask a fox after being chased by hounds for 12 hours and then it goes to a refuge, "Are you happy?" No. The fox is relieved he got away with it.

ALFONSO CUARON on his mood after he has finished directing a movie

Working with younger actresses, I say: Ask me anything and I'll answer. I can only tell you what I advise and you might take it or leave it. But it's nice to have access to information.

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN on supporting young talent