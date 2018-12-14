Go Ahead Quote Me

Everyone is always trying to do the next thing, the new thing. But I think we need nostalgic moments in our lives.

ACTRESS EMILY BLUNT, who stars in the Mary Poppins reboot

It was more fun gaining the weight than losing it. I (ate) a lot of pies.

ACTOR CHRISTIAN BALE, known for gaining a lot, or losing a lot, of weight for his roles. He piled on the kilogrammes to play former United States vice-president Dick Cheney in the movie, Vice

When I was getting my hideous chemotherapy, I'd cram a bunch of family and friends into this tiny treatment room with me and we really did have some great laughs.

ACTRESS JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS on combating breast cancer. It is now in remission