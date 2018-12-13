Go Ahead Quote Me

JOHN KRASINSKI
ACTRESS DAKOTA JOHNSON
HONG KONG SINGER EASON CHAN
The cool thing about not being able to speak in a movie, other than with sign language, is that I left the door open to allow organic moments to happen.

JOHN KRASINSKI on directing his 2018 hit movie, A Quiet Place

For my whole life, I've been railing against myself thinking that someone's going to find out that I'm a fraud. This is a thing that artists do really struggle against... this feeling that I'm not actually deserving of this job or this career.

ACTRESS DAKOTA JOHNSON on self-doubt

I could not imagine that I would become shy in recent years. I feel uneasy when I meet a lot of people.

HONG KONG SINGER EASON CHAN who now prefers to spend his free time at home

