Go Ahead Quote Me

Right now, I am teaching her to take care of her dolls, to learn about sharing, acceptance and love. I have a lifetime responsibility to do good things and now that I have a family, it's my duty to teach my children.

HONG KONG SINGER AARON KWOK on parenthood. His daughter is one year old

My marriages, they've been very successful, in my personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes, happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore.

ACTRESS JENNIFER ANISTON on her past marriages to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

I think it's sometimes easier to see the present when you tell a story from the past. I think the problem of discrimination will remain a current issue for generations - we're like that, us humans.

ACTOR VIGGO MORTENSEN who stars in Green Book, based on a true story of an African-American pianist who hired a white bouncer