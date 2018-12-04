Go Ahead Quote Me

I won't do it any more because I did about six months of karaoke.

ACTOR RAMI MALEK on singing karaoke after playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody

I've leased myself out before, but there ain't ever been an option to buy.

ACTOR-SINGER JUSSIE SMOLLETT on taking ownership of his life

As a comedian, if you're not changing with the times - not just second-guessing what the kids want to hear, but growing and changing as a human being, living an examined life - that will reflect in your comedy.

COMEDIENNE SARAH SILVERMAN