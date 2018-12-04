Go Ahead Quote Me

Actor Rami Malek
Actor-Singer Jussie Smollett
Comedienne Sarah Silverman
I won't do it any more because I did about six months of karaoke. 

ACTOR RAMI MALEK on singing karaoke after playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody

I've leased myself out before, but there ain't ever been an option to buy.

ACTOR-SINGER JUSSIE SMOLLETT on taking ownership of his life

As a comedian, if you're not changing with the times - not just second-guessing what the kids want to hear, but growing and changing as a human being, living an examined life - that will reflect in your comedy.

COMEDIENNE SARAH SILVERMAN

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 04, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
