FREIDA PINTO
BETTY GILPIN
This is a canvas by which the superb make-up artists create Cheney.

ACTOR CHRISTIAN BALE on his physical transformation to play former US vice-president Dick Cheney in the upcoming movie, Vice

I have gone where the wind has taken me and I have made the most of it.

ACTRESS FREIDA PINTO on her overnight success after acting in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

It feels like I'm living in an alternate reality right now.

ACTRESS BETTY GILPIN on her unexpected nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the recent Emmy Awards

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 27, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
