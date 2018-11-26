Go Ahead Quote Me

Representation is important, so that people feel like they can just be human, not a stereotype.

ACTOR HARRY SHUM JR on representation in Hollywood

Now we're figuring out how to un-happen it. When it does un-happen, we need to make people aware to make sure that it doesn't happen again.

AMERICAN RAPPER TYLER, THE CREATOR on his ban from entry into Britain for his music

So I don't know, he might be. I don't know. If the show goes off the air, he might be leaving.

ACTOR DAMON WAYANS JR on his father's surprise announcement that he was leaving his role on the television series, Lethal Weapon