Go Ahead Quote Me

You can't just say that you'll try tomorrow because, sometimes, you don't have the luxury of tomorrow.

SINGAPORE ACTRESS OON SHU AN, a Best Actress nominee for the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards

My ritual is to get to the theatre early... I put on his clothes and the more I do that, the closer I get to inviting him in. I slowly allow him to live... when it's done, I ask that he leave.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on getting into and out of character

I was sitting there and (Danish director) Lars (von Trier) was literally at the window of the hotel, outside. And then he's climbing in. Or hiking in the forest in the dead of winter in the snow, and that's rehearsal.

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN describing von Trier as possibly the strangest director she has worked with