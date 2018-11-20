Go Ahead Quote Me

JACK BLACK
JACK BLACK
TIGER SHROFF
TIGER SHROFF
EZRA MILLER
EZRA MILLER
Published
1 hour ago

You should see the ones that ended up on the cutting-room floor.

ACTOR JACK BLACK on the witty insults between the characters played by him and Cate Blanchett in the movie, The House With A Clock In Its Walls

This comparison is unfair. It's like being compared with my father. 

ACTOR TIGER SHROFF on being compared with superstar Salman Khan

I would say that literally every single aspect of my reality, inclusive of a lot of things that are not fine with me, is fine with me.

ACTOR EZRA MILLER on co-starring with controversial actor Johnny Depp in the movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 20, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content