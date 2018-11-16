Go Ahead Quote Me

It can't be something that defines us, but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to... when it gets really hard.

SINGER JESSIE J, whose song Four Letter Word includes lyrics about longing to become a mother

Am I right for this part? Is this what I should be playing? If something feels off in my spirit, I know that's God's way of saying, 'You shouldn't do that.'

ACTRESS LETITIA WRIGHT on not automatically taking up roles in big-budget films ater Black Panther

Growing up, I always felt that I was the outcast. I'm with my mum all the time and she's always busy. The cities that I grew up in - Guangzhou in China or Vancouver - it would always rain in November.

SINGER KRIS WU, who has a song called November Rain in new album Antares