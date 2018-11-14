Go Ahead Quote Me

As a mum, it keeps me up at night to know there are babies just minutes away from where we sit tonight without diapers, without clothes, or a crib to sleep in.

ACTRESS ZOE SALDANA, asking for more support for parents

Do I sound the same? Is my diction the same? Does my mouth move the same as it did before?

SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD, recalling her fears after she fell at home

I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves. But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever.

SINGER LORDE, lambasting Kid Cudi and Kanye West for stealing her idea of performing in a floating glass box