Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS ZOE SALDANA
ACTRESS ZOE SALDANA
SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD
SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD
SINGER LORDE
SINGER LORDE
Published
1 hour ago

As a mum, it keeps me up at night to know there are babies just minutes away from where we sit tonight without diapers, without clothes, or a crib to sleep in. 

ACTRESS ZOE SALDANA, asking for more support for parents

Do I sound the same? Is my diction the same? Does my mouth move the same as it did before?

SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD, recalling her fears after she fell at home

I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves. But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever. 

SINGER LORDE, lambasting Kid Cudi and Kanye West for stealing her idea of performing in a floating glass box

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 14, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content