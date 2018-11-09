Go Ahead Quote Me

SINGER JOHN LEGEND
SUPERMODEL ELSA HOSK
K-POP STAR IU
A lot of people have tried to armchair-diagnose him, but I leave it to him and his doctor to discuss what's going on in his brain.

SINGER JOHN LEGEND on rapper Kanye West's political rants

When I opened the box, I was assuming it was a birthday cake because my birthday is coming up, but it was the Fantasy Bra.

SUPERMODEL ELSA HOSK, on the moment she found out she would be wearing the US$1 million (S$1.38 million) Fantasy Bra in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

I once sent money to a person who seemed desperate. I thought the person would appreciate it, but instead the receiver demanded an additional amount. I realised that I had been ripped off and the person's story was all fake.

K-POP STAR IU

