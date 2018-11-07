Go Ahead Quote Me

For a week, paparazzi have been lurking outside my home day and night. Finally today, I took my kids to school. I went out alone first, offered them doughnuts and begged them to just take their picture of me and to leave my kids alone when they emerged.

MEGYN KELLY, whose talk show was axed after her comments about blackface

When I meet my fans, I tell them, 'Don't ask me for advice. Give me advice.'

ROCKER OZZY OSBOURNE who says he is no good at other things besides music

Personally, I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti-Trump music at his rallies.

GUNS N' ROSES SINGER AXL ROSE who objects to the use of the band's music for political purposes