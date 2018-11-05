Go Ahead Quote Me

My first album in 1962... my manager was able to get me artistic control. That means no one could tell me what to sing or what to name my album or even what the cover looks like. And that's important to me.

SINGER BARBRA STREISAND on not shying away from issues Yeah, some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird. Like, why would they even think that?

SINGER AVRIL LAVIGNE on rumours that a clone had replaced her after she died Jung Hae-in bought me a lot so I ate well too.

SON YE-JIN, on comments made by her co-star on drama serial Something In The Rain that the actress often gave him meal treats