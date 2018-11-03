Go Ahead Quote Me

I just feel like my life's kind of come full circle.

BALLERINA MISTY COPELAND, who made her debut in The Nutcracker, on playing The Ballerina in the new movie, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

I had to move mountains also to make it work, by learning the role in less than a week.

SOPRANO SINGER LISETTE OROPESA on replacing Diana Damrau in Les Huguenots at the Paris Opera

When we filmed the specials last year, people wanted to come up and pet him like a Labrador.

ACTOR MARK GATISS on the simpleton, Mickey, one of the characters he played in the British comedy television series, The League Of Gentlemen