Go Ahead Quote Me

I definitely put more pressure on myself for having the Hemingway last name, to prove myself to others as well as me personally that I am more than just this member of a historic family.

MODEL AND ACTRESS DREE HEMINGWAY, whose great-grandfather is literary giant Ernest Hemingway

I really like to change my look for every role too, especially with my hair. It gets me more in character once I have new hair.

ACTRESS EMMA ROBERTS on how she tackles different acting roles

I'd love to be in a fourth film, if they could come up with the right idea that extends the story and does it as well as the first three.

ACTOR CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, who starred as Dr Emmett "Doc" Brown in the Back To The Future movie trilogy (1985 to 1990), on whether he will return for a sequel or reboot