Go Ahead Quote Me

I've never ever been on a set where they have childcare, but I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children.

ACTRESS CAREY MULLIGAN, advocating more support for working mums

These are the designs of such a talented man who designed only to make women more beautiful.

FRENCH SCREEN LEGEND CATHERINE DENEUVE'S mixed feelings about auctioning off clothes designed for her by Yves Saint Laurent. She is selling a house where the clothes are kept

I definitely loved being turned into an old lady in 2013 because it wasn't me becoming someone else. It was me becoming me - just older. I was looking into the future, really.

SUPERMODEL HEIDI KLUM on her most memorable Halloween costume