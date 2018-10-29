Go Ahead Quote Me

I wouldn't have a career were it not for the fact that people like to go in the dark and scream in a group of people.
ACTRESS JAMIE LEE CURTIS on crediting horror movie fans for her career as Hollywood's Scream Queen
My son is a massive Venom fan, and he was a strong influence on me why I should play Venom specifically.
Actor Tom Hardy on the impetus for playing the Marvel anti-hero Venom
You hope you can find the humanity in anybody that you play. If I couldn't, then I wouldn't play that part.
ACTOR STEVE CARELL