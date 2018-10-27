Go Ahead Quote Me

The foundation to good acting is good reacting, listening, paying attention to what's around you. That's how things can go from the level of good to the level of unexpectedly great.

ACTOR VIGGO MORTENSEN on his profession

It is always the most difficult thing to choose a repertoire. I always try to bring something that will arrive to your hearts.

OPERA SINGER PLACIDO DOMINGO on pleasing his fans

Zhang Yimou is good at making actors more like artists. People who know us will forget what we look like on TV, how we sing, how we are on the reality shows. I hope they just remember the characters.

ZHENG KAI, who stars in the director's current wuxia hit, Shadow