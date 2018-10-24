Go Ahead Quote Me

For a good year, I almost lost myself. I was never depressed, but I wasn't motivated to get up and work like I used to.

KIM KARDASHIAN, telling Alec Baldwin on his talk show about the impact of the 2016 Paris robbery

Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CAST MEMBER PETE DAVIDSON on starting again after breaking up with singer Ariana Grande

I'm 57 this year and I can still continue to perform full splits. Some 20 years ago, I could not even dance, let alone do splits.

SINGER JACKY CHEUNG on not standing still in his career