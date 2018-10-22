Go Ahead Quote Me

Don't you think it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping.

ACTRESS KRISTEN BELL on posing this question to her two young daughters when she reads Snow White to them

The key to a successful horror film is not the horror, it's not the scares, it's not the blood. It's the story.

JASON BLUM, who produced the Halloween sequel that opened in the United States over the weekend

I decided to cut my hair to play the police role. Nobody asked me to, but I did so to show new sides of myself.

ACTRESS SON YE-JIN, who shows a tougher character in South Korean crime movie The Negotiation