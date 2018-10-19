Go Ahead Quote Me

It's not a biopic, it's not a movie about a person. It's a movie about a moment.

DIRECTOR JASON REITMAN on his latest movie The Front Runner, on the rise and fall of former United States presidential candidate Gary Hart in 1987

I think genres should just die. As a human being, you don't limit yourself to being one thing or other; I don't think people think of themselves in that way.

SINGER-SONGWRITER TINASHE

It was hard work and that's it. And then if you really work hard, you need one other thing and that is luck.

FORMER FILM EXECUTIVE SHERRY LANSING on her sterling career