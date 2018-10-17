Go Ahead Quote Me

People are saying about this picture: 'Oh great, they're making movies with female leads.' In the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, they used to do it all the time.

DIRECTOR STEVE MCQUEEN whose heist movie Widows opened the London Film Festival recently

Theresa May is criticised all the time because she's a woman.

SINGER PALOMA FAITH on criticism of the British Prime Minister's dance moves at a party conference

All the BTS members say they will definitely enlist for military service.

MR DO JONG-HWAN, South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on calls by some politicians to exempt the band members, given their worldwide success