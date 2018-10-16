Go Ahead Quote Me

I was like, 'You're kidding.' I was so nerdy, tall and skinny, and felt so awkward.

MODEL TAYLOR HILL on what she first thought when she was scouted

I think the most surreal thing is that it keeps getting more popular instead of the other way around.

ACTRESS THORA BIRCH on the 1993 hit Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus, which she stars in

It's been kind of amazing, really, just because it's been really surprising for me.

FOSTER THE PEOPLE SINGER MARK FOSTER on the slow-burning success of the band's crossover hit, Sit Next To Me, one year after its release