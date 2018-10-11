Go Ahead Quote Me

A private humiliation became a public turning point.

ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS on the uproar over the pay discrepancy where she was paid less than 1 per cent of what her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg, received to reshoot parts of the 2017 movie, All The Money In The World

Well, I guess it's kind of cool. 'Two-time Emmy winner Regina King'. So now I have an introduction to my name.

ACTRESS REGINA KING

So if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.

DIRECTOR BARRY JENKINS on being called a racial slur while promoting the movie Moonlight (2016), which went on to win three Oscars, including Best Picture